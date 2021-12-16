Becoming breezy Friday as winds turn offshore

A trough of low pressure is moving across California bringing additional clouds overhead. Light showers are also occurring along the coast, but all precipitation will remain west of the mountains. As the system moves east, winds will shift and take on an offshore flow.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains from 3:00 a.m. Friday through 4:00 a.m. Saturday. Gusts within the advised area (tan) could reach 50 MPH.

Wind gusts around the Coachella Valley floor will be weaker, generally between 20-30 MPH. The offshore winds will also bring drier conditions to the Southland. By Saturday, relative humidity values will drop below 20%.

An abundance of sunshine will carry us through Friday and the weekend ahead with high temperatures in the mid and upper 60s.

