Rain stays west; skies clear into the New Year

The rain has wanted nothing to do with the Coachella Valley this round, stalling out west. Meanwhile, more than 4" of rain has fallen in parts of Los Angeles County in the past 36 hours and it's not over yet. Partly cloudy skies will remain with the desert through the evening.

Going out tomorrow night? Bundle up to ring in 2022 as temperatures will be in the low and mid 50s Friday night.

Looking ahead to the New Year, the Western United States will continue to experience below-normal temperatures. Palm Springs will be just shy of 10° below the average for the date.

A Freeze Watch has been issued for far Eastern Riverside County, including parts of Joshua Tree National Park, Desert Center, and Blythe. Temperatures could drop into the low 30s late Saturday into Sunday morning.

