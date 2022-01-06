Slight cooldown to close out the workweek

Thursday has been an enjoyable, sunny day in the desert. High temperatures climbed into the mid-70s this afternoon, making it the warmest day of the week. Clear skies and a light northwest wind will carry us through the night.

Onshore flow will strengthen Friday leading to breezy conditions through the afternoon and evening hours. The strongest gusts, up to 40 MPH, will be experienced through the San Gorgonio Pass.

The desert will see an increase in cloud cover through Friday afternoon with partly cloudy skies lingering for each day of the weekend. Highs will cool into the low-70s for Saturday and Sunday but will remain seasonable.

