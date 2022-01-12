Clouds return for remainder of week

Clouds have made their way back into our skies and will remain a part of our forecast for days to come. Temperatures still climbed into the 70s this afternoon, hovering just about average for the date.

Get those cameras ready for sunset and send your photos to share@kesq.com! Despite the clouds overhead, relative humidity will remain low around the desert.

Overcast skies will carry us into Thursday. The moisture will predominately stay in the mid and upper levels of our atmosphere but a few light showers could reach the mountains.

Winds will begin to take on and offshore Friday afternoon, resulting in breezy conditions to close out the workweek.

The Santa Ana winds will aid in keeping temperatures above-average for Friday moving into the weekend.

