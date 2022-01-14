Santa Ana winds and clouds persist into the weekend

Santa Ana winds joined the party this afternoon creating breezy conditions around the desert. Relative humidity dropped near 10% and boosted temperatures near 80 degrees.

A Wind Advisory remains in place for the Inland Empire and San Gorgonio until 3:00 p.m. Saturday. Use extra caution if you'll be traveling on I-10.

We'll be unable to shake the clouds from our desert skies as we head into the weekend. Light showers are possible from the coast to the mountains.

After Friday's warm afternoon, Saturday will feel notably cooler with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm on Sunday with partly cloudy skies.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!