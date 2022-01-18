Blue skies return for remainder of week
After trace amounts of rain fell this morning, our skies have cleared beautifully. High temperatures are similar to what we experienced yesterday, in the mid-70s. Send your weather photos to share@kesq.com!
Breezy west winds will continue through the evening hours, with peak gusts near 30 MPH in wind-prone locations.
Sunshine is back for the remainder of the week as temperatures climb into the upper 70s on Friday. Highs will take a dip into the low 70s on Saturday as Santa Ana winds ramp up.
