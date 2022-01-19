Santa Ana winds arrive Thursday

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the Inland Empire, San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains, and San Gorgonio Pass from midnight through 4:00 p.m. Thursday. Gusts can reach near 50 MPH through mountain passes.

For this round, the strongest winds will remain to our west, through the pass, and into the Inland Empire. The Coachella Valley will experience breezy but not gusty conditions on Thursday.

Santa Anas will begin to ramp up Friday afternoon and evening, especially along the Little San Bernardinos. We'll still be feeling the wind on the valley floor, with gusts up to 30 MPH. Stronger winds arrive Friday night and Saturday morning. The First Alert Weather Team is monitoring the upcoming wind event closely.

Sunshine will be in abundance as we move into the weekend. Dew point temperatures will drop from the 40s to the 20s as offshore winds bring drier air.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!