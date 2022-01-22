Santa Ana winds continue through the weekend

Winds have calmed down significantly since Friday night and Saturday morning, though it will remain breezy through the remainder of the weekend. Here's a look at winds from the past 24 hours.

Tonight, the strongest winds will be along the Little San Bernardino Mountains and through the San Gorgonio Pass. Gusts between 15-20 mph will still be possible on the valley floor.

While air quality has improved substantially Saturday, the South Coast Air Quality Management District has issued a Windblown Dust Advisory for much of Southern California. It will remain in effect through noon on Sunday. Children, older adults, and those with heart or lung concerns should limit time outdoors until winds die down.

Looking ahead toward next week, temperatures will warm to the mid to upper 70s with the help of a ridge of high pressure. Overnight temperatures remain in the upper 40s and low 50s. Plenty of sunny days ahead with overall calm and dry conditions.

