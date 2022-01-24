Another round of Santa Anas Tuesday

As a low-pressure system moves to the south into Tuesday, winds behind the system will take on an offshore flow. This round of Santa Ana winds will not be as strong as what was felt over the weekend.

The Coachella Valley will begin to feel offshore winds strengthen through the morning hours, with wind-prone locations reaching near 40 MPH. The remainder of Tuesday evening appears breezy but not overly gusty.

A Wind Advisory has been issued for the San Bernardino mountains and the Inland Empire, for gusts up to 50 MPH. The advisory is scheduled to begin at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday so be prepared for gusty winds during peak commute times, even into Wednesday morning.

After reaching a high in the 80s Monday afternoon, temperatures will cool into the middle of the week with highs in the low 70s expected Wednesday. Additional clouds will build in for the close of the week.

