Breezy Santa Anas continue into Wednesday

Another warm day in the desert with plenty of sunshine! Clear skies will remain through the evening as temperatures cool to near 60° by 9:00 p.m.

The main focus of this Tuesday is the return of Santa Ana winds. Here's a look at some of the wind gusts recorded around the desert today:

Breezy Santa Ana winds will continue through the night and into Wednesday morning. The strongest gusts will stay west of the mountains.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the San Bernardino mountains and the Inland Empire, for gusts up to 50 MPH through 10:00 a.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday will be notably cooler across the low desert with highs dropping into the low 70s, closer to average.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!