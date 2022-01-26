A cooler day in the desert with more wind on the way

Notably cooler than what was felt yesterday, valley cities peaked in the low 70s this afternoon. The average high for Palm Springs is 71° so we're feeling just like the desert should in January.

24-hour temperature change as reported at 3:30 p.m.

Santa Ana winds return once more this week on Thursday. The Coachella Valley will begin to feel breezy conditions through the morning but more so into the afternoon hours. For this wind event, the strongest gusts will stay to our west.

A Wind Advisory is scheduled to go into effect at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, for gusts 45-55 MPH. The advised area includes San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains, the San Gorgonio Pass into the northern Coachella Valley, and the Inland Empire.

Stronger winds are expected for a similar timeframe in far southwestern California. A High Wind Watch has been issued for San Diego County.

More sunshine will join Thursday before clouds move back overhead Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will take a quick climb into the upper-70s on Sunday.

