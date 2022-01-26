Sunny and near seasonal norms today

Winds of yesterday were breezy, but eased in the overnight allowing the Wind Advisory for the Inland Empire and San Bernardino mountains to expire ahead of schedule. We clocked winds near 25mph in Palm Springs.

A Wind Advisory remains in effect until Noon for areas north of Los Angeles in LA and Ventura counties.

High pressure will continue dominate the forecast through the weekend, with some offshore winds, especially late Thursday into Friday.

Highs today are likely to be the coolest of the week, hovering near our seasonal norm of 71.

Into the weekend, highs warm a bit, and expect breezy conditions Thursday and Friday for the Valley and areas West.