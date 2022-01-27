Offshore winds strengthen into Thursday night

High temperatures climbed into the mid-70s this afternoon, slightly warmer than yesterday. Offshore winds are strengthening through the afternoon and this evening will be cool as temperatures slide into the 50s by 9:00 p.m.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect at 7:00 p.m., for gusts up to 55 MPH. The advised area includes San Bernardino and Riverside County mountains, the San Gorgonio Pass into the northern Coachella Valley, and the Inland Empire.

Stronger winds are expected for a similar timeframe in far southwestern California. A High Wind Warning goes into effect for San Diego County at 10:00 p.m.

Around the Coachella Valley, breezy conditions will be felt but with gusts closer to 20-25 MPH into Friday.

After today's endless blue skies, Friday and Saturday will change things up with cloud coverage. A low-pressure system will move inland Saturday bringing the extra clouds and keeping temperatures seasonable.

Sunday will be a quick moment in the upper 70s before cooling through the middle of next week.

