Clouds continue into Tuesday; Santa Anas arrive Wednesday

A much cooler day in the desert compared to Sunday's 81°! High temperatures topped out in the low 70s this afternoon as clouds filled our skies. The average for the date is 72° so we're right where we should be for the final day of January.

Winds will remain light through the night and into Tuesday before beginning to strengthen.

Clouds will still remain into Tuesday morning before clearing through the afternoon. High temperatures will drop into the 60s on the Lunar New Year.

A Wind Advisory will go into effect for the High Desert at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday. Gusts across the advised area could reach up to 50 MPH and blow unsecured objects.

The Coachella Valley, though not under the advisory, will still be in on the Santa Ana wind action. Gusts of 30-35 MPH are expected Wednesday.

