Mild with increasing clouds today

A chilly start to our Monday as first thing this morning temps dropped deep into the 30s in the East Valley.

A ridge of high pressure is retreating to the East and that will allow more onshore flow and increasing clouds moving in off the Pacific throughout today and overnight tonight.

We'll continued to see partly cloudy skies through much of tomorrow before skies clear out by midweek.

Yesterday we hit 81 degrees at both ends of the Valley, but today, thanks to the additional cloud cover, highs will be mostly lower, in the mid-70s.

Cooler Northerly airflow develops with some offshore winds by Wednesday, dropping temps a bit across Southern California.