Breezy offshore winds continue into Friday

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the Inland Empire, Riverside County mountains, and San Gorgonio Pass until Noon Friday. Gusts could reach up to 55 MPH in the most wind-prone spots. Use extra caution while driving.

Breezy offshore winds will continue to be felt around the desert but at much more tolerable speeds. Gusts around the Coachella Valley will generally stay under 20 MPH.

Highs will hover in the 60s for another day before returning to more seasonable temperatures Saturday. Warming will continue through next week, nearing 80°.

