Breezy offshore winds remain in forecast

The Wind Advisory for the San Gorgonio Pass and Riverside County mountains was extended until 8:00 p.m.

Offshore winds will continue through the weekend but remain on the lighter side. On Sunday, wind speeds will strengthen yet again.

Santa Ana winds will remain a big part of our desert forecast even throughout next week. We'll also feel our temperatures warm into the low 80s by the middle of next week.

