Warming through the week

Highs in the upper 70s today will lead to a pleasantly cool evening around the desert. Clear skies and a light north wind will carry us through the night.

Building high pressure will aid in temperatures warming above the seasonal average for the remainder of the week. Offshore winds will also be consistent in keeping our humidity low. No rain is in this week's forecast.

Winds will become breezy around the Coachella Valley Tuesday evening but more widespread for the Southland on Wednesday. At this time, no alerts are in place but the First Alert Weather Team will keep you updated.

The low desert is headed for the 80s! High temperatures will be 10-15° above normal through the remainder of the week.

