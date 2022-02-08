Above-normal temperatures continue through week

High temperatures in the upper 70s yesterday have climbed into the low 80s today. This evening will remain warm with a slow cooling into the mid-60s after 9:00 p.m. We'll see a few passing clouds through the evening hours but sunshine will be the dominant element for the week's entirety.

Talk about a warm-up! The average for this time of year for Palm Springs is the low 70s. High temperatures will be 10-15° above normal for the remainder of the week.

To our west, a Heat Advisory will go into effect Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. and remain in place through Sunday evening. These unseasonable February temperatures will be a rude awakening to visitors from colder locations.

Breezy conditions are expected each day moving forward, though the Santa Ana winds look to peak early Thursday morning for Riverside County. The First Alert Weather Team will be tracking these offshore winds closely.

