Unseasonable heat + Santa Ana winds

A strong ridge of high pressure over the Western United States is leading to above-normal temperatures from Canada to California. Temperatures are unseasonably warm for February and can lead to an increase in heat-related illnesses.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for the Inland Empire, all the way to the coast. Drink plenty of fluids and take frequent breaks in the shade if spending much time outdoors.

High temperatures around the Coachella Valley will continue to soar 10-15° above normal for the remainder of the week. Our next cooldown won't arrive until Tuesday!

A Wind Advisory will join the mix this evening through Thursday afternoon. Gusty northeast winds will be felt primarily along the mountains and through the San Gorgonio Pass.

It's still going to be a breezy day around the Coachella Valley but with gusts closer to 25 MPH.

