Feeling the heat for days to come

The heat is on! Palm Springs peaked at 85° this afternoon, 12° above average. A ridge of high pressure over the west coast is aiding in our temperatures climbing into unseasonable territory and relief is still days away.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the Inland Empire, all the way to the coast, through Sunday afternoon. Drink plenty of fluids and take frequent breaks in the shade if spending much time outdoors.

For Palm Springs, Friday is likely to be the hottest day of the week with a high temperature near 90°. The average for the date is 73°. The warmer-than-normal conditions will continue through the weekend. Our next cooldown arrives Tuesday.

