Santa Ana winds move in Thursday

Seasonable temperatures were left behind yesterday's low-pressure system. Slow warming will take place through the week with a ridge of high pressure just off the west coast.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect at midnight for the Inland Empire, mountains, and the San Gorgonio Pass. The northeast winds could gust up to 50MPH within the advised area.

The Coachella Valley can still expect a breezy day with gusts near 25 MPH. The offshore winds will aid in lowering humidity into the single digits for the remainder of the workweek.

Temperatures will gradually warm near 80° by Saturday. A bigger cooldown is on tap early next week, bringing more wind and the chance for showers.

