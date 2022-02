High pressure will keep the skies clear and help boost temperatures over the weekend.

With lighter winds overnight, our morning lows dipped all the way to the freezing mark at the East end of the Coachella Valley, but warmer temps are on the way.

You can anticipate highs in the mid-70s later this afternoon under sunshine.

Into the weekend, we hover near 80, but sharp changes arrive Monday with windy conditions and highs dropping by 10 degrees or more.