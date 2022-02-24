Cold mornings; steady warming into the weekend

Warmer than yesterday, high temperatures reached the low 60s this afternoon. Clear skies will remain a constant through the night as temperatures cool into the 40s by 9:00 p.m.

A Frost Advisory will be in effect for the Coachella Valley, for temperatures as low as 30°, from midnight to 8:00 a.m. Friday. Cover sensitive plants to protect them from frost formation. A Freeze Warning will be in effect for the same timeframe for the Inland Empire for sub-freezing temperatures that could possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Below-normal temperatures will continue through the workweek. As a ridge of high pressure builds over the west coast, we'll experience a gradual warming.

Temperatures will steadily rise moving forward into the weekend. Highs will return near normal on Sunday then climb above-average Monday, into the 80s.

