Breezy Saturday; warming temperatures

A Wind Advisory goes into effect at midnight for the Inland Empire and San Gorgonio Pass for gusts up to 50 MPH.

Breezy winds can be expected around the Coachella Valley but nothing too impactful.

Temperatures are on the rise through the weekend, returning to "normal" on Sunday. Highs will continue to climb into the upper 80s for the start of March.

