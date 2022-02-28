Rising temperatures into March

A ridge of high pressure is bringing the heat to this workweek. Temperatures have been on the rise through the weekend and will continue into the start of March.

We're warming up as we head into the new month with temperatures 10-15° above normal.

High temperatures will be monitored closely Tuesday afternoon as both Palm Springs and Thermal will be close to record territory. Both airports have a record high of 91° from 2016.

