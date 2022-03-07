Warming through midweek

The Wind Advisory in effect for the Inland Empire and San Bernardino County mountains remains in place until 6:00 p.m. Wind speeds will gradually subside through the night.

As the trough moves east, our temperatures will be on the rise through midweek.

Mornings will remain cold with lows in the 40s but the afternoon high will rise into the upper 70s by Wednesday. An average high for the week is near 79° so it'll be a below-normal week for the Coachella Valley.

Wind speeds will strengthen yet again Wednesday evening into Thursday as the next disturbance arrives from the north.

Friendly reminder, just 6 days until we 'spring forward' with the beginning of Daylight Saving Time on Sunday at 2:00 a.m.

