Winds strengthen into Sunday afternoon

Looking for something to do Saturday night? Bring a folding chair to Downtown Indio for Second Saturdays Center Stage! Dress warm as temperatures will cool into the 50s by the end of the party.

Winds will strengthen on Sunday and create breezy conditions around the Coachella Valley. Currently, wind gusts are expected to reach the 25-30 MPH on the valley floor, stronger gusts for the mountains and pass.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect at 11:00 Sunday and remains in place through 1:00 a.m. Monday. The strongest winds will be felt through the San Gorgonio Pass, exceeding 50 MPH. Drive with caution. Blowing sand and dust will reduce visibility at times on the roadways.

Temperatures are on the rise into the mid-80s Sunday and will near 90° by Tuesday!

Ready to "spring forward"? Daylight Saving Time begins at 2:00 a.m. Sunday. One perk -- later sunset time!

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!