Above-normal temperatures ahead of St. Patrick’s Day

Temperatures are on the rise! Highs peaked in the mid and upper 80s this afternoon, warmer than what was felt yesterday. This evening will be a warm one with sunset not occurring until 6:53 p.m.! That's Daylight Saving for you!

A ridge of high pressure is moving across Southern California and it is bringing the heat! We felt the rise in temperatures over the weekend and that trend continues early this week.

High temperatures will be near 90° Tuesday afternoon, with a slight drop in heat as winds strengthen Wednesday and Thursday. Though, highs will still be 5°+ above average.

