Increasing clouds tonight; becoming breezy Wednesday

An approaching trough is sending clouds across the state. We'll see an increase in cloud cover over the desert through the evening.

The trough of low pressure will move east on Wednesday and winds will take on an off-shore flow.

Winds will strengthen into the afternoon with gusts 20-25 MPH around the Coachella Valley.

Despite the breeze, temperatures will remain 5-10° above average for the week.

