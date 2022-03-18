Warm today; Becoming windy Saturday

A warmer day in the desert this afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Those warm conditions will follow us through the evening paired with clear skies and a light breeze.

Wind speeds will begin to strengthen through the afternoon hours, peaking late Saturday night and into early Sunday morning. Gusts are expected to exceed 30 MPH around the valley floor. Dusty conditions will be a big part of Sunday's forecast.

Clouds will move overhead Saturday morning but precipitation will hold off on its arrival in the Southland until late Saturday/ early Sunday. Rainfall amounts are not impressive with this system, and the desert does not look to partake in the rainfall. Wind will be our biggest impact through the weekend.

Temperatures will take a slight dip for the next few days as the low-pressure system moves into and across Southern California. Get ready for a big warmup next week where highs will climb into the 90s!

The spring equinox occurs on Sunday at 8:33 a.m., marking the official change of season. This is when the sun moves across the equator, from the Southern Hemisphere to the Northern Hemisphere.

