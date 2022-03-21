Staying breezy through the evening

A Wind Advisory remains in effect for the High Desert until 8:00 p.m. A Blowing Dust Advisory is in effect for the same area and timing. For the Inland Empire and mountains, another Wind Advisory will go into effect at 2:00 a.m. Tuesday for gusts up to 45 MPH. Gusts up to 55 MPH are possible for the San Bernardino County mountains.

Wind gusts around the valley floor could reach 20-25 MPH but generally looking to be weaker than it has been the past few days.

Temperatures will be on the rise into the weekend with high temperatures in the 90s just around the corner!

