Feeling the heat with hotter days to come

Could you feel the heat today? Temperatures were slightly warmer than yesterday, straying even farther away from the average high temperature for the date (82°). A warm evening is ahead with low humidity and a light breeze out of the north.

Another Wind Advisory will take effect at midnight for gusts to 45-50 MPH. The advisory includes the San Gorgonio Pass this time around.

Gusts up to 20 MPH for the valley floor but the strongest gusts will remain west of the desert. Use extra caution while driving west through the pass.

Temperatures will be warming through the rest of the week, entering record territory on Friday. The record for Palm Springs on Friday is 97° from 1988. Highs in the upper 90s will persist into Saturday.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!