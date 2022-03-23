Warmer than normal temperatures continue through week

This has been a very warm week across the Coachella Valley. Both Palm Springs and Thermal reached a high of 87° this afternoon, 5° above the average for the date.

As high pressure remains in place over Southern California, temperatures will continue to warm into unseasonable ranges. An average high for Thursday in Palm Springs is 83° but highs will climb into the mid-90s instead.

Peak heating for the week will hold out for Friday and Saturday as highs climb just shy of the triple-digit mark. Friday is the day the First Alert Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on as 2022 is looking to make its mark in the record books. The record for Palm Springs on Friday is 97° but the current forecast exceeds that.

