Feeling the heat for the close of the week

A ridge of high pressure remains in place over Southern California, supplying the unseasonable heat. High temperatures climbed into the 90s this afternoon -- 8° above average.

The First Alert Weather Team will be on record watch Friday afternoon. The current record for March 25th in Palm Springs is 97° from 1988.

A storm system will bring notable changes to our desert weather early next week. Winds will begin to strengthen on Sunday ahead of rain arriving in the Southland on Monday.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!