Record heat to close out the workweek

We're feeling the heat across the Coachella Valley today with temperatures currently hanging out in the mid-90s. The record high for Palm Springs today is 97°, set in 1988. Check back this evening for the official numbers!

Above-normal temperatures will stick with us into the weekend, even with partly cloudy skies overhead. There is relief from the heat in sight as a storm system will move into Southern California on Monday. Wind speeds will begin to strengthen ahead of temperatures dropping into the 70s!

Plus, rain is in the forecast! Up to a quarter of an inch is possible in parts of the desert. Since January 1st, Palm Springs has only received 0.10", more than 2.5" below where the city should be by this time of year. Now is the time to make sure your windshield wipers are good to go!

