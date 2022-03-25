We heat up for the weekend and cool down next week!

Today highs may threaten records in the Coachella Valley as we approach the mid and upper 90s! The record today is 97. We'll be close.

Tomorrow's highs will rival those of today, but by Sunday significant changes start to take shape.

The sunshine of the weekend will give way to clouds and gusty winds, with rain developing Sunday night into Monday morning.

A front dropping in from the Northwest will bring sharply cooler conditions and rain to the Southland.

1" to 1.5" inches of rain is expected at the Coast, with 2" to 3" of rain in the mountains, along with some snow above 6,500'. For the deserts, we can expect 0.25" or less of rain on Monday, but the chance of rain is 70%!.

Highs will be in the 90s today and tomorrow, upper 80s Sunday and then drop well into the 70s!