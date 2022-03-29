Skip to Content
Local Forecast
Clear and cooler today post-storm

Gusty winds and a splash of rain marked yesterday tumultuous weather. Calmer today, but still breezy and cooler than normal. Winds will top out around 20-25mph.

The storm brought lots of rainbows to valley skies.

Viewers captured those and sent us them via share@KESQ.com. There was also a bit of fresh snow on the mountains.

The area of low pressure leaves behind cooler conditions today as it moves eastward.

Highs are expected to remain in the 70s this afternoon.

Warmer weather returns for the end of the week.

Patrick Evans

