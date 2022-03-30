Fluctuating temperatures before a big warm-up

Mostly clear skies will be with us after the sun sets at 7:05 p.m. Please send any sunset photos you take to share@kesq.com! Temperatures will steadily cool into the mid-70s around 9:00 p.m. with lows dropping into the upper 50s overnight.

Temperatures will hem and haw over the next couple of days. Today was warmer than yesterday, tomorrow will be cooler than today, then temperatures go up again, etc.

After a high in the upper 80s Wednesday afternoon, a subtle drop into the mid-80s joins for Thursday with mostly sunny skies. From there, temperatures head higher into the weekend. Get those A/Cs primed and ready, 90s arrive next week!

