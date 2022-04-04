Rising temperatures through the week

Warmer than yesterday, the Coachella Valley felt high temperatures in the 90s this afternoon. The heat will stick with us through the evening hours, only cooling into the mid-80s once the sun sets.

If you thought today was warm, just wait until tomorrow! Temperatures are on the rise this week, climbing farther away from average for this time of year (84°).

With high pressure in place, we can expect to enjoy several days of sunny skies this week.

Just to our west, a Heat Advisory will take effect on Wednesday as temperatures climb 20-25° above normal there.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!