Feeling more like May than April

The heat is on! Temperatures continue to climb higher each day this week, approaching 100° by Friday. That would be the first time this year! The average for the week is 85° but Palm Springs will be soaring 10-15° above normal.

Just to our west, a Heat Advisory will take effect on Wednesday as temperatures climb to 97-100° there.

Also for the Inland Empire is a Wind Advisory, beginning 6:00 a.m. Wednesday through 8:00 p.m. Thursday, for gusts 40-50 MPH.

While the Coachella Valley will feel the offshore breeze, wind gusts won't be disruptive to the low desert. That will change early next week!

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!