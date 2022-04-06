It was a hot day in the desert with high temperatures 10-15° above normal around the Coachella Valley. Palm Springs peaked at 99°, making it the hottest day of 2022 so far. An average high temperature for the date is 85°.

A Heat Advisory went into effect for the Inland Empire this morning and will remain in place through Friday evening.

Also to our west is a Wind Advisory for gusty Santa Ana winds through Thursday afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to peak on Friday before rapidly cooling into early next week. That quick cooldown will come with the cost of windy conditions.

