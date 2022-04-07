Highs near 100° once again

The Coachella Valley has been feeling the heat this week and the heatwave isn't over just yet. High pressure is in place over California and will continue to bring above-normal temperatures across Southern California.

A Heat Advisory remains in effect for the Inland Empire this morning and will remain in place through Friday evening.

Temperatures are expected to peak on Friday, followed by a drastic cool down into the 70s by Tuesday.

The drop in temperature will be accompanied with breezy to gusty winds around the desert through Tuesday.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!