After the strong west winds the desert has been experiencing since Sunday, the Coachella Valley was rewarded with high temperatures in the 70s on Tuesday afternoon. This will be the coolest day of the week so enjoy!

Clear skies and mild temperatures will carry us through the rest of the evening with a breeze near 10 MPH.

The below-normal temperatures will stick with us into Wednesday before returning to a seasonable range, followed by even greater warming.

Those in town ahead of Coachella Weekend 1 will be treated to some of the best weather Southern California has to offer. Highs will continue to climb into the low 90s for Easter Sunday.

