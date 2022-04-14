Warming continues into start of Coachella

Temperatures have been warming up through the week and will continue into Friday. Highs will return to seasonable territory as we close out the work week but will reach above-normal temperatures on Sunday.

Gusts will range from 30-35 MPH Friday evening. It will be cool and breezy out at the festival grounds so dress accordingly!

On Saturday, the wind will be felt throughout the day, rather than just in the evening hours. The strongest gusts will remain in the pass/northern valley.

Other than a bit of wind, the weather will be quite enjoyable for weekend #1 of Coachella Music and Arts Festival. Read more about what's going on with festival season here.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!