Warming up into the weekend

High pressure will keep us clear and warming up through the weekend, despite a weak front to our North across the Pacific Northwest.

That front will enhance onshore winds over the next few days, particularly in the evening hours.

Highs will span the mid and upper 80s for the next few days before warming up. We should be within a degree or two of seasonal norms.

Passover begins Friday at sunset, and Easter Sunday is set to be warmer than normal, as will much of next week.