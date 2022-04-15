Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
Published 8:10 AM

Festival weekend will be breezy and warm

A weak front to our North will keep the breezes blowing this weekend, particularly in the evening hours and for tomorrow afternoon.

Winds will gust to near 30mph, but sustained winds should hover around 15-20mph.

Highs promise to hover near seasonal norms today and tomorrow, but warmer conditions prevail for Easter Sunday and early next week.

The 90s will stick around most of next week. The goods is so far, we see no triple digits coming into play (as of yet).

Local Forecast

Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert, and also hosts afternoon drive on CV 104.3 FM from 2 pm – 6 pm. Learn more about Patrick here.

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content