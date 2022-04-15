Festival weekend will be breezy and warm

A weak front to our North will keep the breezes blowing this weekend, particularly in the evening hours and for tomorrow afternoon.

Winds will gust to near 30mph, but sustained winds should hover around 15-20mph.

Highs promise to hover near seasonal norms today and tomorrow, but warmer conditions prevail for Easter Sunday and early next week.

The 90s will stick around most of next week. The goods is so far, we see no triple digits coming into play (as of yet).