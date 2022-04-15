Warm and windy for the start of festival season

It's been a warm and beautiful day in the desert and pleasant temperatures will stick with us through the evening. Winds will begin to strengthen through the later afternoon hours and continue through the night with gusts of 30-35 MPH.

On Saturday, the wind will be felt throughout the day, rather than just in the evening hours. The strongest gusts will remain in the pass/northern valley, exceeding 40 MPH.

Other than the wind, the weather will be quite enjoyable for weekend #1 of Coachella Music and Arts Festival. Read more about what's going on with festival season here.

While above the '30-year normal' averages are based on, looking back at the last three Coachella Weekend 1s, highs in the 80s and 90s are pretty typical.

So if you're headed out to the festival grounds this weekend, here are some recommended items you take with you based off of the forecast and experience. Have fun!

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!