Weakening winds and warming temperatures into the weekend

With the strongest wind gusts now behind us, a pretty awesome setup is awaiting this weekend.

Still expect a breeze on Saturday, but from the north and much weaker than what it has been the past two days.

Temperatures will be on the rise through the weekend and into early next week. 90s return on Sunday.

So if you're headed out to the festival grounds this weekend, here are some recommended items you take with you based on the forecast and experience. Have fun!

