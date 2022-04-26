Strengthening winds each evening

Warmer than yesterday, Palm Springs peaked at 98° this afternoon! The clouds that have been with us since last night will continue to move across the desert sky through tonight, clearing for Wednesday.

An incoming trough of low pressure will create breezy conditions each evening moving forward, beginning today and peaking Thursday.

Winds will strengthen once again Wednesday evening with gusts around the valley floor around 30-35 MPH.

The wind will aid in temperatures cooling into the 80s on Thursday briefly before quickly returning to the 90s this weekend.

